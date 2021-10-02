(BPT) — Whether you’re keeping up with ever-changing trends or your space simply needs a refresh, updating your bathroom can be time consuming and expensive — but it doesn’t have to be. With just a few minor tweaks, you can add style and function to your space without a total overhaul.
So if you don’t have the budget or the time for a bathroom renovation, don’t give up hope. It’s completely possible to refresh the look of your space with minimal effort. Simply use what you already have and start embellishing.
Here are a few quick and easy ideas you can do in less than a weekend’s time:
1. Upgrade your
shower
Take your shower from standard to luxurious. Switching your shower head is an easy upgrade that doesn’t require any plumbing. Newer shower head options have multiple functions that adjust to work for everyone — from little ones to pets.
2. Change your toilet seat
Simply swapping out the smaller features in your bathroom can make all the difference. You can have fun with your choices and add a lot of personality to the space.
“Changing your toilet seat is an easy way to upgrade the feel of your bathroom,” says Jill Seidner, owner of Jill Seidner Interior Design in Los Angeles. “Benton seats are easy to install, making for a simple weekend DIY project that gives your bathroom a fresh look.”
Mixing metals can help add interest, and the matte black hinges of the seat act as an anchor to balance brighter finish tones like gold or silver and complement brushed nickel.
3. Designate a plant shelf
In a small, humid space like a bathroom, many houseplants can thrive. Try potting aloe, azaleas or ferns to create your own mini arboretum. The greenery adds a natural pop of color and contributes a relaxing ambiance to your space.
4. Change the mood with wall color
Never underestimate the power of a fresh coat of paint. For a spa-like space, try a light neutral shade, or go for bold style with a bright accent wall. Look for an anti-mildew paint for less maintenance over time and use a low sheen to keep imperfection at a minimum.
If you’re feeling even more adventurous, opt for a bold printed wallpaper for an upscale look at an affordable price. Try temporary peel-and-stick wallpaper and you’ll be able to easily switch out your walls over time.
5. Accessorize with style
A bathroom refresh doesn’t have to require tools and labor. Simply adding new window treatments, refreshing linens, rugs and shower curtains will brighten the space. Spruce up your shelves with candles, decorative books, cute knickknacks and more.
Upgrading your bathroom space doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing endeavor. Try any of these quick DIY projects to suit your style and increase the wow factor in your bathroom space.
