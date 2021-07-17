The Defiance County Fair will conclude with a bank as the demolition derby will be the final grandstand event of fair week taking place at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.
Grandstand admission is $10 with pit passes available for $15. The derby will have a total purse of more than $15,000.
Categories for the derby include: full size, mini van, sub compact, small pickups, SUVs and vans, one stock 1986 and newer, and full size pickups.
There is a $40 entry fee. The fee includes one pit pass. All drivers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.
Registration for the demolition derby will begin at 11:30 a.m. No car will be permitted in the infield before 11:30 a.m. without permission. Pre-entries must be checked in by 4 p.m.
Drivers’ meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.
There also will be a division for the youngesters with a Power Wheels demolition derby happening prior to the main derby action at the fairgrounds. For more information, see the rules and regulations.
