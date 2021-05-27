The Defiance Jazz Festival is returning to Kingsbury Park July 10, promoting a positive family affair for all. The Defiance Jazz Festival honors the memory of jazz greats Wild Bill Davison and Milt Buckner, who called Defiance their home. The event is sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) and Ohio Arts Council.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children and students are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by calling 419-789-3401. The tickets will be numbered and used for giveaway drawings for CD’s, shirts and gift baskets.
The event will be livestreamed for the first time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. There will be an opportunity to donate through the platforms.
Performers are: 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band; 4:30-6 p.m., Gaetano Letizia; 6:20-7:50 p.m., Snaps for Sinners; 8:10-9:40 p.m., The Bobby Floyd Trio.
Headlining the Jazz Fest is the Bobby Floyd Trio. Bobby Floyd has toured with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, and of course, the Bobby Floyd Trio. Bobby Floyd has also been a featured soloist with orchestras throughout the U.S. and Canada. He is a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. He has three recordings: “Interpretations”, “Setting the Standards”, and “Floyd’s Finest Gift”.
Described as a “sassy swing ensemble”, Snaps for Sinners is dedicated to creating an all-inclusive experience through the blending of multicultural arts. They have released their first album, “How the Apple Falls.”
Gaetano Letizia is a multi-genre jazz guitarist based in Ohio. He is a composer with 100 copyrighted works and 10 CD’s.
The First Defiance Jazz band, led by Scott Rogers, was created about 40 years ago by musicians from the Defiance area who had been inspired by Wild Bill Davison and his link to Defiance. The spirit of the early days lives on in music from the Roaring 20’s and 30’s.
In 2015, support given by Sylvia Reynolds-Blakely in honor of her father J.R. Reynolds allowed the committee to add children’s programming to the event. Reynolds and his daughter want to expose this uniquely American genre of music to the younger members of the community.
A grassroots group called Citizens in Action has continued to organize, conduct, and support this endeavor. Due to COVID-19 J.R.’s Jazzy Fun bags will be handed out in place of children’s activities.
This is a “bring your own chair or blanket” event. There will be some picnic tables placed in the shade. A variety of food vendors will be setting up.
