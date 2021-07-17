The Defiance County Fair’s junior fair court has been named.
This year’s queen is Kaitlyn Zeedyk while the king is Blake Zeedyk. The rest of the royal court court consists of attendants Carrie Zeedyk, Hailey Bok, Clair Shininger and Clara Westrick.
Junior fair royalty lead by example and assist fair operations and organizers at several shows and events. These include the junior fair livestock show, youth recognition night, kids’ day and the showman sweepstakes. Members of the court are expected to attend the fair each day.
To qualify as a member of the court, participants must fill out an application available online at the Defiance County OSU Extension website. Contestants then must have an advisor’s recommendation and go through an interview process before being selected to serve as a member of the junior fair court.
Here is a look at the 2021 Defiance County junior fair court.
Queen
Kaitlyn Zeedyk
Zeedyk, 16, is a junior at Fairview High School. She is the daughter of Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Hicksville.
She has been a member of the Hicksville Herdman 4-H Club for nine years and a member of the Fairview FFA for three years.
In addition to being a 4-H member, Kaitlyn has also earned her State FFA Degree (2020) and attended the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge (2019). She has been President, Secretary, and Reporter in both her 4-H club and FFA Chapter, plus Vice President and Treasurer in her 4-H club. She has been involved in different organizations as well, such as Fairview Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council, and Lutheran Youth Fellowship. Kaitlyn spends the rest of her time on the family farm working hard to raise her market lambs and breeding ewes she exhibits at the Defiance County Fair. She also has been successful with her dairy feeders throughout her career.
Through 4-H and FFA Kaitlyn has learned more about leadership, responsibility, and agriculture than she thought possible.
“By being involved in these organizations, I learned to take charge of a situation, lead with intelligence and dignity, make new friends, and make the group I’m representing better. I wish to do all these things as the Queen to make the Defiance County Fair the best that is can be,” said Zeedyk.
Kaitlyn wanted to serve as the Junior Fair Queen to teach and work with today’s youth with growing organizations like 4-H and FFA and give them someone to look up to as a role model.
King
Blake Zeedyk
Zeedyk, 17, is a junior at Fairview High School. He is the son of D.J. and Mickey Zeedyk, Sherwood.
He has been a member of the Mark Blue Ribbon 4-H Club for 12 years and a member of the Fairview FFA for three years.
Blake is very active in 4-H and FFA. He earned his State FFA degree (2021) and won the Blue and Gold Award from his chapter (2021.) Blake currently is the Treasurer and Health and Safety Chairman of his FFA chapter and is on the Poultry Team for CDE’s. In the past he has been Sentinel, Student Advisor, and competed on many different teams. Blake has also held offices in his 4-H club and has been awarded Star Member since 2012. Outside of 4-H and FFA Blake is in the National Honor Society, FCA, the varsity golf, basketball and track team, all while still maintaining all A’s.
Blake loves to be a leader in so many ways through 4-H and FFA, such as helping others with record completion and showmanship skills and his traveling petting zoo.
“Leading events, such as the petting zoo and the FFA pancake breakfast, gives me a chance to give back to our community and lead at the same time,” said Zeedyk.
Blake wants to serve as the Junior Fair King so he is able to give back to his community and represent the Defiance County Fair at a high level.
Attendants
Clair Shininger
Shininger, 17, is a senior at Fairview High School. She is the daughter of Todd and Tara Shininger, Ney.
She has been a member of the Black Swamp 4-H Club for 12 years and a member of Fairview FFA for four years.
Clair has been very active throughout her FFA career. She has held offices in her chapter, including President. She has been awarded her State FFA degree, was top five in the state at the FFA Agriscience Fair, and has won Star Greenhand. Clair has also held multiple offices in her 4-H club and has received a perfect score on her Secretary books. She also loves to show cattle at the fair. Outside of 4-H and FFA, she also is involved in the Fairview National Honor Society and the Fairview varsity softball team.
“4-H laid the foundation to my development as a leader by giving me opportunities to lead with the club I was a part of. FFA took that background and pushed me to become more outspoken and be an advocate for the agricultural industry,” said Shininger.
Clara Westrick
Westrick, 15, is a sophomore at Tinora High School. She is the daughter of Drew and Amanda Westrick, Defiance.
She has been a member of the Country Customs 4-H Club for 11 years.
Clara has participated in many 4-H activities. She has held multiple offices in her club, is the President of the Defiance County Teen Leaders, DARE camp counselor and also a 4-H camp counselor. She has also obtained the 4-H Star Member Award each year since 2014. Outside of 4-H, she has volunteered at Kaitlyn’s Cottage, is involved with Girl Scouts of Northwestern Ohio, Tinora’s cross country team and also track and field.
“Within the groups I have been a apart of through 4-H, I have learned how to conduct meetings, be a part of a team, be involved in running a business through the Shake Shack, and the ability to confidently talk to and in front of people through demonstrations and project judging,” said Westrick.
Hailey Bok
Bok, 16, is a junior at Ayersville High School. She is the daughter of Les and Diane Bok, New Bavaria.
She has been a member of the Premium Productions 4-H Club for 10 years and a member of the Ayersville FFA for three years.
Hailey has participated in many different activities and organizations. Outside of showing goats and turkeys at the fair, Hailey is on the Auxiliary Junior Fair Board, a D.A.R.E. Camp leader, Teen Leaders Secretary, has been President and Secretary of her FFA chapter, and held offices for her high school class. Some other organizations she is a part of are: HOBY, FCCLA, a Night to Shine, DRAW mentor, Relay for Life, and a lifeguard for Ayersville Public Pools.
Hailey is so happy she is a part of 4-H, she states, “4-H has provided, me with an infinite amount of leadership skills that I can use throughout my life, in the present and in the future.”
Carrie Zeedyk
Zeedyk, 16, is a sophomore at Fairview High School. She is the daughter of Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Ney.
She has been a member of the Farmer Agriculturists for 11 years and a member of the Fairview FFA for two years.
Carrie has held multiple offices in her 4-H club, and been a part of many different activities through her FFA chapter. She is also involved with the Fairview High School student council, and St. John Lutheran Church while working at Brown Swine Farm and Zeedyk Farms. Carrie plays volleyball, basketball, and softball for Fairview High School and is also on the all “A” Honor Roll.
She is thankful for her experiences with these organizations as she says, “All of the skills that I have learned, have shaped me into the person and the leader that I am today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.