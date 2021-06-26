Seventh-Graders

All A’s

Jackson Bidlack

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Morgan Dockery

Cole English

Mackenzie Niese

Quinn Tegenkamp

Benjamin White

A-B

Kaelyn Clementz

Tyson Clementz

Olivia Crossgrove

Mason Dias

Derek Diltz

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Gracie Homier

Ian Knott

Mackenzie Moss

Aislynn Noffsinger

Miley Pardo

Breece Prowant

Makenzie Shock

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Samantha Wagner

3.0

Andrew Deal

Kennedy Knipp-Williams

Jayden Pitney

Monty Rayle

Coralynne Wetmore

Eighth-Graders

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

Raegen Clemens

Maria Cox

Collin Davis

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

Jaxson Slattman

A-B

Conner Auch

Caidence Bartley

Caleb Bibler

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Braylon Rogan

Britten Smith

Sara Woolbright

3.0

Brodie Dockery

Addison Dudgeon

Bryce Galyk

Mackenzie Grote

Zada Kochel

Colton MacDonald

Elijah Miler

Cale Pingle Goecke

Dax Warner

Cooper Wollam

