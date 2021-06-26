Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Mackenzie Niese
Quinn Tegenkamp
Benjamin White
A-B
Kaelyn Clementz
Tyson Clementz
Olivia Crossgrove
Mason Dias
Derek Diltz
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Ian Knott
Mackenzie Moss
Aislynn Noffsinger
Miley Pardo
Breece Prowant
Makenzie Shock
Bain Stegbauer
Madison Tackett
Samantha Wagner
3.0
Andrew Deal
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Jayden Pitney
Monty Rayle
Coralynne Wetmore
Eighth-Graders
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Maria Cox
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
A-B
Conner Auch
Caidence Bartley
Caleb Bibler
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Braylon Rogan
Britten Smith
Sara Woolbright
3.0
Brodie Dockery
Addison Dudgeon
Bryce Galyk
Mackenzie Grote
Zada Kochel
Colton MacDonald
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Dax Warner
Cooper Wollam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.