Stress is the body’s natural danger alarm. When your body sense danger, your brain sends stress signals to you muscles and your adrenaline starts to pump.
Once your body sense the danger has passed, your body goes back to normal. Chronic stress can be harmful to your body and even more hazardous to the elderly.
Effects of Stress
Stress changes your body in many ways. First, chronic stress can lower the power of your immune system, leaving you vulnerable to infections and disease. Adults are already more susceptible to illness due to age-related problems in the immune system. This, combined with chronic stress, can leave your body even more vulnerable to illness and disease.
Stress also cause heart problems. Stress raises your adrenaline, which in turn, makes your blood pressure and heart rate rise. Stress can cause seniors and adults to find relief in other activities such as drinking, smoking or eating, which can cause even more harm over time.
In all, stress can make your body and health change quicker than you can anticipate, so it’s important to know how to regulate and cope with stress.
Coping with Stress
An increase of stress over time can result in seniors losing loved ones, their independence and their health more quickly than they want to. It’s important to know how to cope and deal with stress in healthy ways. Here are some tips to help you manage your stress in a healthy way.
Working out has been shown to relieve stress in a healthy way as well as making you more healthy.
Picking up a new hobby, such as painting or walking in your local park with your dog, can be a healthy way to get you out of the house and away from work life or what ever is stressing you out.
Getting involved in causes you care about and volunteering your time can help manage your stress while also making you feel good and making an impact in your town or society.
Focus on things you can control and not on things about life or your day that you cannot change. Learning to manage stress can be as simple and as difficult as learning to manage your mind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.