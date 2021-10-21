Cold weather makes people want to stay indoors as much as possible. That doesn’t mean you have to be less active.
There are still ways to get fit while staying inside.
Tai Chi and Yoga
The cold winds of the winter can be tough on your lungs if you enjoy outdoor fitness activities. Slow it down during the fall and winter with yoga or tai chi.
Both of these exercises are low impact and easy on the lungs and body. They are also great for those seniors who are new to working out and want to spend 30 minutes a day getting in a good sweat.
The great thing about yoga and tai chi is they are easy to do from any place. You can do these activities in your living room, bedroom, backyard or anywhere in your home.
Yard work is hard work
If you aren’t the workout type, there are other ways to get your workout safely. Yard work is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise without having to go far from home or very far from your doorstep.
Prepare for the winter and cold fall weather by raking leaves for compost or to be burned in a safe burn pile.
Gardening outside requires a lot of movement and lifting light objects, making for a great workout that will help you burn extra calories.
You’ll not only get a good workout in but also make your lawn look beautiful and clean.
Home workout routine
Easy workouts don’t require you to purchase equipment or even leave the house. You can use everyday household items to get fit.
Use chairs to do squats, use a table to help stabilize you and practice your balance, and even use household items to lift such as bags of rice or flour.
