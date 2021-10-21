As the cold air sets in, you will most likely spend more of your time indoors than out.
Prepare your home for the time you will spend indoors, including using technology to help automate as much as possible. Here are some tips to get the ball rolling.
Add more light
Days are shorter during the fall and winter seasons, meaning seniors will be relying more on artificial lighting once the daylight goes away. That means you will have to carry more light bulbs, batteries and even candles. One option is to consider installing smart technology in your home so you can turn off or on every light with the touch of the smartphone.
Inspect heating appliances
You want to make sure all the heating appliances in your home are working and ready to be used once the cold sets in. Appliances such as the heater, water heater and stovetop are very important to check and repair if needed.
Inspect each room’s heat to see if you will need to purchase space heaters. The home should be between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit during the colder months. That will keep the house moderately warm while also saving you money.
Install Smart Tech
Inadequate lighting is a big reason for senior falls. That being said, installing smart technology can help prevent falls by allowing seniors to turn off and on all power to their home with their phones. TV’s, lights, thermostats and even kitchen appliances can be turned on or off with the touch of a phone.
To install smart tech in your home, you will need to purchase a virtual assistant such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Home or any other virtual assistant. Next you will need to purchase smart plugs. These plugs use wifi signal to connect to the virtual assistant allowing you to access them from a phone.
You can also install a door camera and lock you can control from the tip of your fingers reducing the chances of a fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.