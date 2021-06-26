Eighth-Graders

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

(with no grade less than a B-)

Maylynn Carnahan

*Allison Carnes

Elle Clem

Derek Hines

Isabella Jackson

*Lydia Johnson

Jonah Keys

*Aiden Lichty

Teeghun Marlin

*Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

Brynn Reinhart

Caroline Rohrs

*Eden Shuherk

*Gracelyn Stoller

*Jessica Thornell

Kayden Winslow

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Noah Bradbury

Dayne Sholl

Tavin Sholl

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Draven Baumert

Faith Clem

Karsen Donat

Drew Eaken

Owen Franks

Skyler Octaviano

Bryce Sholl

Magdaline Trabel

Austin Zuber

Seventh-Graders

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Kalli Billman

*Marcelo Cruz

*Leigha Doster

*Sara Farr

Amelia Graham

Miley Jewell

Andrew Johnson

Estee Lichty

Lillyanna McKay

*Zaine McMichael

Harlee Moore

*Hampton Rogge

Corbin Sargent

Taylor Shull

Taylor Stiebling

Lauren Walters

*Raelynne Zuber

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Krystal Bradbury

Nikalas Brandenburg

Brianna Dzib

Raeley Franklin

Griffin Kosch

Haydyn Lengacher

Caleb Lockhart

Camryn McAlexander

Colten Sargent

Braxton Schilt

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Braedon Baer

Aiden Banks

Andonia Christakopoulos

Corbin Eaton

Emory Ehrhart

Dylan Hahn

Ella Hughes

Ty Jackson

Zaybriel King-Bauer

Dominic Laker

Brendon Osborn

Landon Orozco

Tyler Palacios

Anyssa Pease

Camron Pettijohn

Ethan Porter

Jarod Traxler

Cayman Williamson

