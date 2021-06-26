Eighth-Graders
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
(with no grade less than a B-)
Maylynn Carnahan
*Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Derek Hines
Isabella Jackson
*Lydia Johnson
Jonah Keys
*Aiden Lichty
Teeghun Marlin
*Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Brynn Reinhart
Caroline Rohrs
*Eden Shuherk
*Gracelyn Stoller
*Jessica Thornell
Kayden Winslow
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Noah Bradbury
Dayne Sholl
Tavin Sholl
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Draven Baumert
Faith Clem
Karsen Donat
Drew Eaken
Owen Franks
Skyler Octaviano
Bryce Sholl
Magdaline Trabel
Austin Zuber
Seventh-Graders
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Kalli Billman
*Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
*Sara Farr
Amelia Graham
Miley Jewell
Andrew Johnson
Estee Lichty
Lillyanna McKay
*Zaine McMichael
Harlee Moore
*Hampton Rogge
Corbin Sargent
Taylor Shull
Taylor Stiebling
Lauren Walters
*Raelynne Zuber
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Krystal Bradbury
Nikalas Brandenburg
Brianna Dzib
Raeley Franklin
Griffin Kosch
Haydyn Lengacher
Caleb Lockhart
Camryn McAlexander
Colten Sargent
Braxton Schilt
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Braedon Baer
Aiden Banks
Andonia Christakopoulos
Corbin Eaton
Emory Ehrhart
Dylan Hahn
Ella Hughes
Ty Jackson
Zaybriel King-Bauer
Dominic Laker
Brendon Osborn
Landon Orozco
Tyler Palacios
Anyssa Pease
Camron Pettijohn
Ethan Porter
Jarod Traxler
Cayman Williamson
