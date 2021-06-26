Seniors
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Morgan Boesch
Rylan Brooks
Lydia Butzin
Kadi Donat
Aaron Hawley
Dylan Hines
Austin Lichty
*Laura Miller
*Kathryn Oberlin
Siera Octaviano
*Madison Ruen
*Emily Sanders
Joshua Timbrook
*Eric Thornell
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Heaven Bruce
Mallory Ehrhart
Gage Partin
Molly Reinhart
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Madyson Bauer
Logan McKeever
Juniors
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Lydia Brewer
Nathan Dunstan
*Kate Farr
Breanna Fulk
*Jaidis Getrost
Nicholas Jones
Luke Krouse
Emerson Litzenberg
*Gaige McMichael
Kelsie Puckett
*Kennadi Recker
Kennedy Trabel
Hayden Wagner
Trinity Wieland
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Mia Altimus
Summer Franklin
Hailey Grant
Alexandra Lehman
Leslie Pollock
Allison Reinhart
Kiera Reyes
Grace Schuette
Emma Shuherk
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Astianna Coppes
Layla Copsey
Jagger Landers
Skyler McCabe
Kaden Recker
Sophomores
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Gavin Clevinger
Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
*Makenna Lawson
Anna Meglich
Rayni Rister
*Ethan Sanders
Aeriel Snyder
Autumn Zuber
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Owen Brinneman
Taylor Carr
Zachery Devall
Isabelle Graham
Brooke Hounshell
Ross Lee
Kyliegh Logan
Parker Moore
Adrianne Pease
Madelyn O’Donnell
Ratana Owen
Kendra Spieth
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Ashlynn Hinkle
Ethan Lichty
McCartney Lucas
Levi Miller
Elijah Reinhart
Hope Roebel
Freshmen
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Landon Brewer
Myranda Brooks
*Addyson Hormann
Sara Lawhorn
Reid Lichty
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
Kahlea Shook
*Leila Spyker
Emma Townley
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Falynn McAlexander
Connar Shiple
Zane Wolf
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Carson Altimus
Isabella Meyer
Austin Miller
Taylor Morales
Lucy Wales
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.