Seniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Morgan Boesch

Rylan Brooks

Lydia Butzin

Kadi Donat

Aaron Hawley

Dylan Hines

Austin Lichty

*Laura Miller

*Kathryn Oberlin

Siera Octaviano

*Madison Ruen

*Emily Sanders

Joshua Timbrook

*Eric Thornell

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Heaven Bruce

Mallory Ehrhart

Gage Partin

Molly Reinhart

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Madyson Bauer

Logan McKeever

Juniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Lydia Brewer

Nathan Dunstan

*Kate Farr

Breanna Fulk

*Jaidis Getrost

Nicholas Jones

Luke Krouse

Emerson Litzenberg

*Gaige McMichael

Kelsie Puckett

*Kennadi Recker

Kennedy Trabel

Hayden Wagner

Trinity Wieland

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Mia Altimus

Summer Franklin

Hailey Grant

Alexandra Lehman

Leslie Pollock

Allison Reinhart

Kiera Reyes

Grace Schuette

Emma Shuherk

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Astianna Coppes

Layla Copsey

Jagger Landers

Skyler McCabe

Kaden Recker

Sophomores

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Gavin Clevinger

Katryna Fish

Shaylee Garrett

Hayleigh Jewell

Lydia Krouse

*Makenna Lawson

Anna Meglich

Rayni Rister

*Ethan Sanders

Aeriel Snyder

Autumn Zuber

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Owen Brinneman

Taylor Carr

Zachery Devall

Isabelle Graham

Brooke Hounshell

Ross Lee

Kyliegh Logan

Parker Moore

Adrianne Pease

Madelyn O’Donnell

Ratana Owen

Kendra Spieth

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Ashlynn Hinkle

Ethan Lichty

McCartney Lucas

Levi Miller

Elijah Reinhart

Hope Roebel

Freshmen

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Landon Brewer

Myranda Brooks

*Addyson Hormann

Sara Lawhorn

Reid Lichty

Aewyn McMichael

*Brooke Molitor

*Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

Kahlea Shook

*Leila Spyker

Emma Townley

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Falynn McAlexander

Connar Shiple

Zane Wolf

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Carson Altimus

Isabella Meyer

Austin Miller

Taylor Morales

Lucy Wales

