The antique tractor pull returns to the Defiance County Fair at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
The number of divisions will be determined based on entries, while payback will be a percentage based on number of entries in each division.
Anyone with an old tractor wishing to show off its power should bring it to the fair and go for a full pull.
Fees for the event include paid gate admission to the fairgrounds and $10 per hook during the competition.
Questions about this event should be directed to Brian Chittenden 419-212-3674.
