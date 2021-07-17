08-18-19 DC Fair antique pull 1

An old John Deere pulls the sled during the antique tractor pull at the Defiance County Fair in 2019.

 C-N File Photo

The antique tractor pull returns to the Defiance County Fair at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

The number of divisions will be determined based on entries, while payback will be a percentage based on number of entries in each division.

Anyone with an old tractor wishing to show off its power should bring it to the fair and go for a full pull.

Fees for the event include paid gate admission to the fairgrounds and $10 per hook during the competition.

Questions about this event should be directed to Brian Chittenden 419-212-3674.

