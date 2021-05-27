PORT CLINTON — It is the 53rd season for the African Safari Wildlife Park to offer an interactive international family adventure — all from the safety and comfort of the family’s own vehicle.
The Ohio safari park has hundreds of exotic animals, from alpacas to zebras. A one-day visit includes unlimited trips through both the drive-through and walk-through safari.
Billed as the midwest’s original drive-through safari, the African Safari Wildlife Park is located at 267 S. Lightner Rd. in Port Clinton. It is open daily, rain or shine, through Dec. 5. The summer season hours are daily from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. with the last car admitted at 6 p.m. Extended weekend hours are Saturdays and Sundays,
African Safari Wildlife Park offers free education programs in the walk-through safari daily during the summer season: the EdZOOcational animal programs and the HogWILD experience. Also found in the park’s walk-thru safari are the camel rides, aviary adventure budgie feeding encounter, and the exclusive animal encounters included in the Zoo-It-All Pass: kangaroo, porcupine, rabbit, and tortoises.
“We are looking forward to another great summer season this year,” said Kelsey Keller, the park’s director. “We are excited to have our guests come back and experience all that we have to offer. Recent and returning guests will be able to see some of our new and exciting changes.”
For more information on the park is available on www.AfricanSafariWildlifePark.com.
