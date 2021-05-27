FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne, Indiana is the perfect one-tank getaway the whole family will love.
Can’t-Miss Activities this Summer
• Have a Wild Time — The award-winning Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo offers rides and interactive fun in every part of the zoo. It’s no wonder they’ve been named “One of the Top Ten Zoos for Kids!”
• Outdoor Urban Adventure — Fort Wayne’s three rivers meet at Promenade Park, where families can enjoy river access, a treetop canopy trail, a kids’ canal, food, and fun!
• Take to the Trails — Explore the outdoors with the NEW Fort Wayne Outdoor Pass — featuring the best hiking, biking, and water trails.
• New Dining Destination — Check out the Midwest’s newest dining destination — The Landing — a walkable block of dining experiences.
• Creative Canvas — Search downtown to find 50 unique pieces of public art and more than a dozen amazing murals — be sure to take a picture with your favorite!
Bonus: Sign up for the Fort Wayne Savings Pass to save more than $200 on your adventure.
In Fort Wayne, you will find affordable attractions and activities, alongside packages to help you create a Summer adventure!
Start planning at VisitFortWayne.com/Summer
