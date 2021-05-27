WAUSEON — A visit to Fulton County can be very fulfilling according to the Fulton County Visitors Bureau. In fact, a vist can be playful, tasteful, eventful, peaceful, cheerful, artful, shopful or restful in Fulton County.
Affordable family fun can be found at Ohio’s second largest fair which offers top name entertainment, food, rides, a huge trade show and more. The Fulton County Fair is traditionally held the week of Labor Day. Year round the fairgrounds is host to many events including the National Thresher’s Convention, Crosley Car Show, Antique Motorcycle Show, horse shows, Gem and Mineral Show, Geocache Bash and more. The fairgrounds offers camping all year round.
Visitors to Fulton County can stop by Sauder Village, a living history destination that transports guests through time from 1803 to the 1920’s. They can experience life in Ohio while visiting with costumed guides in historic homes, farms, gardens, and community shops. They can also participate in hands-on activities like making butter, milking a goat, or playing old fashioned games. It is open seasonally May through October. More information is available at saudervillage.org. or call 800-590-9755.
Unplug, sit back, relax, and enjoy small town hospitality by taking in fun festivals such as the Delta Chicken Festival, Swanton Corn Festival, The Wauseon Homecoming and more. There is top notch entertainment at locally owned restaurants, wineries, and brewery. Or for those who like things to move a little faster, they can get caught up in the excitement of “Saturday Night Lights” at Oakshade Raceway and Delta Motorsports.
Visits can also enjoy the outdoors and take a walk on the many trails, play in great parks, and visit a bison ranch.
Spending the night is always an option with accommodations including Sauder Heritage Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Days Inn, Rodeway Inn and several campgrounds.
More information is available at www.visitfultoncountyoh.com.
