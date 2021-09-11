Defiance native Roy Perez, who serves as firefighter and paramedic at the Defiance Fire Department was nominated for hometown hero for “his lifelong dedication to Defiance residents...his true heart and honest ways...”
Perez finished second in the online voting.
Quiet humility and a willingness to listen are two features that figure prominently when you’re with Perez.
Perez was found resting from a long day at work inside the lounge area at the fire department but quickly jumped to his feet when his name was called.
Aside from his muscular build, Perez is not an imposing individual; someone you could imagine meeting on the street for the first time and striking up a meaningful conversation.
This 23 year veteran of the department has served nine years part time and 14 full time, serving his community through the fire department fighting fires and helping save lives as a paramedic.
Service for him is a way of life, a calling, if you will. “Service doesn’t stop here, though,” said Perez, “sometimes I mow a neighbor’s yard, or help out in other ways.”
Perez graduated from Defiance High School in 1994 and has enjoyed his time with the team at the Defiance Fire Department.
Asked what he liked the most about his job, Perez said, “It’s not the same every day. You just don’t know from day to day what is going to happen.”
But he also likes the team-like nature of working in the department, adding, “There is no ‘I’ in team, and we have a really strong team here. We all work together to give the best to our community.”
Perez says that he sometimes has to go on runs for close friends and family members, school mates and others he knew, Perez remarked, “Sometimes it’s hard. You know when you are called out it’s somebody else’s worst day.”
There are good days, too, he said, remarking that the opportunities to teach kids is important, “When we do school tours, that’s always a good day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.