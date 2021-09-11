“Over 40 years of dedicated service to Brookview Healthcare Center and our residents. Jo’s qualities are what make her a Brookview hero. Beautiful, ready, ornery, original, kind, victorious, intelligent, energetic, wonderful, honest, entertaining and respectful” is from the nomination form for Jo Froelich, nurses’ aide at Brookview.
Froelich finished third in the online voting for Hometown Hero.
Asked if she went to Defiance High School, Froelich said, “No, Tinora. Get the right school.” It was clear to see why her fellow workers said she has an ornery streak.
The Defiance native graduated from Tinora High School in 1972 and had no idea that one of her colleagues had nominated her for hometown hero.
As a matter of fact, she said, “I am shocked. Are you serious? I just do my job the best I can, that’s all I know.” She could not imagine why someone would want to see her as a hero for doing her job. “If you’re going to do a job, do it right,” she said.
For 48 years, Froelich has worked as at Brookview Healthcare. She took a year away to study, but returned and has not left.
Asked why she returned and what she liked about working there, she remarked, “Everything; the residents, the staff, I can’t imagine doing anything different.”
Anything but quiet came to mind while listening to Froelich — not that she was talkative, but that her personality exuded energy. A twinkle in her eye and a slight grin on her face let you know that she is definitely someone people open up to.
In her position as nursing assistant, an important trait to have is getting people to open up.
It’s easy to see why the residents and staff mentioned in passing their appreciation for her.
More than once she mentioned that the people were like “family”, so when asked if she had a large family, Froelich said, “Oh yes, I have eight siblings...we are close, as a matter of fact, I just got back from a sibling vacation...no kids, just adults.”
When asked if there were any negative aspects about her job, she said that there is just so much good, there’s no time to even think about the things she doesn’t like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.