(This story was originally published online on April 15.)
When Kevin Kline became the head football coach at Defiance before the 2017 season, both he and DHS athletic director Jerry Buti hoped the move would be the spark to ignite a proud but stagnant program.
That spark never seemed to burn bright enough on Palmer Drive, however, factoring into Kline’s decision to resign as head football coach at Defiance on Thursday.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, part of me wanted to see how the off-season went and re-evaluate things,” said Kline. “Sometimes you’re emotional right after the season, but as things went on, it became more apparent that our program needs a change and some kind of spark to get Defiance football back to where it was and that started with me.
“The administration, the school has been more than fair, but this is an opportunity to get it going in the right direction. It’s a hard thing to say. I had a chance at it but it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”
“I’m very sorry it didn’t work out for Kevin here,” said Buti. “He is a quality coach and a better person. I’ve enjoyed working with him. I wish him nothing but the best and hope he continues to coach. He’s good for kids.”
Following successful tenures at Edgerton (21-20, 2007-10, one playoff trip) and Bryan (37-8, 2011-14, two playoff trips, 2 NWOAL titles), the hire seemed to be a slam dunk to follow Buti’s 26-year Hall of Fame tenure.
The Bulldogs went 3-7 in Kline’s first season, then 1-9 in 2017. A step in the right direction appeared to be happening in 2018 as the Bulldogs were 4-6 with a 9-7 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf and a 46-42 loss to Elida where the team led 42-17 in the second half keeping the program from a potential berth in the Division III postseason.
That upward trajectory never materialized as the Bulldogs slumped to 2-8 in 2019 and were 1-9 in the 2020 season, which concluded with a 28-0 loss at rival Napoleon in a COVID-altered schedule.
“I’ve never been one that thought wins and losses were the ultimate decider, they’re not the end-all, be-all, but they do matter,” admitted Kline, who was 2-4 in the annual River Rock Rivalry against Napoleon, counting a win over the Wildcats in 2015 as an assistant. “We had the opportunity to move it in a positive direction and for whatever reason it didn’t happen. I think there’s a lot of things that contribute to that and one thing that I can control is what I can do and this is something that I could do.”
After Kline helped guide high-powered offenses at Bryan that put up 40-plus points with regularity, that scoring prowess didn’t materialize at Defiance as the Bulldogs averaged 11.6, 11, 16.7, 12.2 and 12 points per game in Kline’s five seasons with penalties and turnovers plaguing the program.
“I think there’s a lot of factors, there’s no magic formula to it honestly,” said Kline of finding the spark necessary for the program. “I think that’s part of what Defiance needs is to find that right fit. I loved the kids, I’ve loved working with them, we care about their development ... It’s time to give someone else a crack at it and hopefully get it going in the right direction. Whoever walks into that situation is going to have one of the biggest freshman classes we’ve ever had to work with and a good group of kids.”
Despite stepping down from his coaching role, Kline was clear that he intends on both coaching again and remaining a part of the DHS community.
“I’m still going to be a Defiance fan, I’ll check on things, follow the kids and I’m still teaching here and there’s a lot of things I’m excited about,” said Kline, whose older son Caden is a freshman on the Ohio State baseball team and younger son Carver a sophomore at DHS. “I don’t know that I’m done coaching, I just don’t know in what capacity or what that is right now. It may just be being a dad watching Carver play his high school years and going to see Caden play.”
Added Kline: “This community’s been great and I hope they continue to be great, I’m sure they will. I hope they agree with the decision, I’m sure some are definitely fine with it, but whoever takes over, I know this community will be behind them 100 percent.”
