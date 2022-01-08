(This story was originally published online Dec. 14.)
LOS ANGELES — Girl Named Tom captured the season 21 championship of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday evening, making history on the show as the only trio to ever make the finale, let alone claim the title.
The trio from Pettisville, consisting of siblings Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty, kicked off the season on Sept. 20 as the first act televised on the show’s blind auditions. Their amazing harmonies on the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Helplessly Hoping,” had all four coaches turning and fighting to get them on their team. Kelly Clarkson swayed the trio to select her and a great partnership ensued.
Week after week, Girl Named Tom (GNT) put together strong performances, with nearly all of their songs performed on the show making the iTunes music charts. During Tuesday night’s live finale, “The Voice” host Carson Daly announced that GNT was the first act in the show’s history to have four songs charting in the iTunes top 10 at the same time as of that day.
Tuesday’s two-hour finale/results show, featured a host of guest performances, including songs from: Coldplay (with BTS appearing as holograms), Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys. There were also duets performed by each of the coaches and their finalist. Coach Ariana Grande, who did not have a team member in the finale, performed a song with Kid Cudi.
GNT defeated four others in the finale, including Team Kelly Clarkson teammate Hailey Mia; Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham; and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple.
Finishing in fifth place was Jershika Maple, fourth was Hailey Mia, third was Paris Winningham and second place was Wendy Moten.
Before the final results were announced, Daly asked GNT’s Bekah if she had any final words for their coach, Clarkson.
“You have really believed in us since day one and that has helped us believe in ourselves,” said the youngest of the Liechty trio. “You pointed out our strengths and helped us strengthen them. Thank you so much for every little thing you’ve done.”
Just before Daly announced the winner, he gave Clarkson and Shelton a chance to share a final word with their artist.
“I have said this behind the scenes, but it has been the most amazing thing to work with y’all this season,” said Clarkson. “I’m so happy you picked me as your coach. I love your harmonies. I think you have done amazing things on iTunes so far...you have such a huge fan base behind you. Let’s capitalize on that...let’s keep it going alright, cause I’m team GNT forever!”
Following the announcement of GNT as the winner, the group tweeted the following:
“Dearest fans & supporters of Girl Named Tom,
“If you are reading this, you have achieved the impossible: you’ve made a trio win ‘The Voice.’ Not only have we made ‘Voice’ history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams & encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you.
“As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible.
“Some might think that this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. ‘The Voice’ has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other.
“Thank you to everyone at ‘The Voice’ and everyone listening now for continuing to love and care for the suffering. We have felt your compassion and humanity throughout this whole process. Not only do you believe in us, we believe in you. Keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light in every corner of the world.
“Of course, this is NOT a goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!
“Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah
aka Girl Named Tom”
By winning, the trio earned a $100,000 payday and a recording contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.