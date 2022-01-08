While area schools and local businesses were attempting to return to some level of normalcy in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact nearly every facet of our lives. The introduction of vaccines early in the year raised hopes of besting the virus, but the reluctance of many in our nation to get the vaccination, along with new strains of the virus developing, have left us still battling heading into the new year.
One bright spot for Northwest Ohio arrived in the fall with the start of season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
The opening performance of the vocal talent show’s “blind auditions” on Sept. 20 was a sibling trio from Pettisville going by the unusual name, “Girl Named Tom.” Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty’s harmonies on Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping” saw all four judges turn their chairs. After much discussion and deliberation, the trio selected Kelly Clarkson as their coach and begin an amazing journey which captivated viewers in Northwest Ohio and across the nation.
To say that readers of The Crescent-News and its social media sites were excited about the continued success of GNT on the program is an understatement.
Eleven of the top 100 viewed stories on the C-N website were related to GNT’s “The Voice” journey. In fact the top three viewed stories involved GNT, including the top viewed story on the group’s iive round performance of Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind,” on Nov. 15. Finishing second in viewership on the website was the Dec. 15 story of the group’s claiming the title.
In this special section, The Crescent-News will reprint some of its most read stories from 2021. Along with GNT, there were well-read stories of economic development, human interest, schools and sports. We have intentionally omitted stories of crime and tragedy from this section.
