(This story was originally published on Jan. 27.)
Concerns about Defiance’s deer herd reached city council Tuesday night.
A citizen’s question about what can be done to thin the animals down a bit topped off council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Earlier, Mayor Mike McCann announced that a traffic roundabout project is officially underway, while council took action on four legislative items, including an ordinance entertaining a request by the Defiance Area YMCA for financial help (see related stories, page A1).
The deer issue was raised by resident John Retcher through correspondence with Council President Dave McMaster, who read his concern. Retcher suggested special hunting privileges to help thin the herd.
“I know for a fact there are 30- or 40-plus deer by my residence and that they are tearing up the yards and eating our gardens and literally laying in the backyards,” Retcher stated. “I know I have heard from several folk who say the same thing.”
McCann said he would look into the matter, and acknowledged the problem, saying that deer-related traffic crashes in the city have increased.
In the past, Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials said Defiance County doesn’t have a deer problem, McCann indicated.
“We may not in Defiance County, but in the city with the higher volume of car-deer accidents we obviously do,” he said. “So, I certainly agree with what Mr. Retcher said. We can appeal to them again. It’s probably been a year since we spoke with them about the issue looking for some sort of relief.”
However, he cautioned that getting through to state officials in Columbus presently is difficult because many are working from home.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved a resolution supporting Defiance County’s planned Canal Road shoulder enhancement project near the city reservoir. The county is applying for a state grant that would provide 95% of the $1 million needed to add five feet of paved shoulder to Canal Road, from Defiance’s Jackson Avenue to Ball Road in Defiance Township (south of the county landfill). The project would take place in 2023 at the earliest, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
• approved an ordinance allowing the partial vacation of undeveloped Adams Street, between the Fales and Adams Addition on the city’s northside, following a third and final reading. Law Director Sean O’Donnell told council earlier this month that a shared use agreement is in place between affected property owners who utilize the property for a driveway while the city will retain an easement for public utilities.
• let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 in the South Defiance Addition near Wayne Avenue and Cedar Street following a first reading. Per city requirements, the ordinance will receive three full readings before coming to a final vote. The measure also requires a shared use agreement between the affected property owners. The ordinance is set to receive a second reading at council’s Feb. 2 meeting. At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, who lives on Wayne Avenue, abstained from the vote.
• learned from McCann that the owner (Al Howerton) of a warehouse destroyed last week by fire at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street has pledged to rebuild. McCann thanked firefighters and law enforcement officers involved in dealing with the huge blaze on the early morning of Jan. 19.
• learned from Finance Director John Lehner that the city had two specific expenditures between $15,000 and $25,000 that require council’s notification. One is $19,362 to buy two mowers for cemetery use and the other is $15,500 for membrane diffusers.
