(This story was originally published online on Feb. 11.)
A couple of restaurant developments in Defiance are unfolding.
The best known news for diners is that the new Chipotle restaurant near Defiance’s Northtowne Mall is nearing completion.
The Mexican restaurant chain figures to open at 1796 N. Clinton St. in mid-March, according to the property’s owner, Bill Zeller, who is leasing space to a Chipotle franchise.
He told The Crescent-News Monday that building construction should be finished by March 1, with an opening planned in the March 15-17 timeframe. This was moved back a bit from the original plan, but work is steadily progressing.
Hiring signs have been posted on the side of the building while the restaurant’s large pole sign next to North Clinton Street was installed recently.
The restaurant allows customers to select ingredients for their choices as they move down a line. Food preparers then piece the ingredients together for the customer as the line progresses.
Meanwhile, the fate of Defiance’s Shoney’s restaurant, which closed in November remains up in the air.
The restaurant opened in the fall of 2018, but shut down more than two months ago amidst the coronavirus situation. Initially set up as a buffet-style restaurant — as are other Shoney’s locations around the country — the buffet option was dropped last year due to the virus, but inside dining with a menu format continued.
However, on Nov. 22, the Defiance Shoney’s Facebook page posted this entry: “Due to recent spikes in coronavirus cases, virtual learning being implemented at Defiance City Schools (grade 6-12) and new state mandates that negatively impact the restaurant industry, we have decided to close Shoney’s of Defiance until further notice. This was not an easy decision. A lot of heartfelt thought was put into this unfortunate determination.”
No subsequent notices have been posted.
The property is owned by local developers Cory Baden and Rob Miller.
Contacted Wednesday, Miller preferred not to comment on developments, but is hopeful something can be worked out.
