Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 12:34 a.m., near milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Abel Quintero, 54, Miamisburg, entered U.S. 24 by using the eastbound exit ramp and drove head on into an eastbound semi driven by Alvaro Flores-Rojas, 51, Tampico, Mexico. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Quintero was cited for going the wrong way on a divided highway. Alcohol was indicated on the crash report as a factor.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andy Bostic, 50, 24015 County Road A, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the roadway, overcorrected when it came back onto the roadway and crossed over the center line. It came to final rest off the west side of the roadway in a ditch. Bostic was taken by Tiffin EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Alcohol was indicated as a factor in the crash report.
Monday, 7:12 a.m., near milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Pace, 43, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:10 a.m., on County Road 179, near Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a southbound ODOT vehicle driven by Jamie Duryea, 55, 222 Greer St., was struck by a rock that dislodged from a northbound, unidentified vehicle that did not stop after the incident. The ODOT vehicle had light damage to the windshield.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., on County Road M75, in Williams County's Florence Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jesse Rayford, 33, Montpelier, struck a deer and sustained functional damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 4:31 a.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Reid Bowling, 28, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve where the roadway becomes Coffin Trail Road, left the roadway and struck a tree. Reid was treated at the scene by Sherwood EMS for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control, and alcohol was indicated as a factor.
Sunday, 9:19 p.m., on Hill Road, north of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Baxter, 58, 14227 Hill Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 8:27 p.m., at CCNO, Alex Rodriguez, 25, Bryan, was served a warrant for theft.
Wauseon police---
March 15, 11:58 a.m., on North Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Bailey, 22, Wauseon, was struck by a westbound vehicle exiting a private drive at 1489 N. Shoop Ave. that was driven by Deanna Beck, 52, Archbold. Bailey was treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS for suspected minor injuries. Beck's vehicle had light damage and Bailey's had moderate damage. Beck was cited for failure to yield.
Henry Sheriff---
Tuesday, 11:10 p.m., on Ohio 66, a southbound vehicle driven by Patricia Becher, 58, 4112 Timberland Drive, struck a deer and sustained functional damage.
Fires
Paulding---
Tuesday, 1:55 p.m., firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called for a field fire that had ignited a tree at 665 Chicago St., Latty.
New Bavaria---
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at B-397 County Road 12, Pleasant Township. Upon arrival firefighters called for mutual aid from Holgate to help keep the fire from a barn. At 2:05 p.m., Hamler Fire Department was called for back up with a pumper and a tanker. By 2:49 p.m., Hamler and Holgate fire departments returned to service as the fire was under control.
Tiffin Township---
Tuesday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at 21394 Kammeyer Road. Arriving on scene firefighters requested mutual aid from Noble Township Fire Department with a grass unit.
Auglaize Township---
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire with possible spread to a nearby apartment at 19417 Road 1021. Cecil Fire Department, Oakwood EMS and Defiance County's Delaware Township Fire Department were called for mutual aid.
