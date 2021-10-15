Leipsic — Araceli Guevara, 86, of Leipsic died 11:50 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at The Meadows of Leipsic.
She was born September 1, 1935, in Mexico, to the late Cruz and Amparo (Rosillo) Huijon. On October 23, 1956, she married Rojelio Guevara. He died May 29, 2016.
Survivors include six children: Nora (John) Escamilla, Rojelio (Rosie) Guevara Jr., Cynthia (Oscar) Gonzalez and Rolando Guevara all of Leipsic, Roel Guevara and Rene Guevara both of Edinburg, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and five siblings: Mary Macias of Leipsic, Christina Trevino, Rachel Alaniz and Lydia Thomas all of Edinburg, Texas, and Marisol Huijon of Carson City, Nevada.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Xavier Guevara; and two siblings, Cruz Huijon Jr. and Amparo Briseno.
Araceli was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. She was a hard worker, wonderful mother who loved her children and an all-around good person. Araceli loved cooking, Mexican music, gardening and being outdoors.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, with Father Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, and 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass, Wednesday at the St. Mary's Parish Life Center.
Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
