Anthony Schwiebert

Napoleon — Anthony "Tony" E. Schwiebert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice Center.
Tony was born March 31, 1951, to Leroy and Denelda (Buchhop) Schwiebert.
Tony was a fun and loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He worked diligently for 30 years as a custodian at the Henry County Hospital and was a lifelong member of Hope Lutheran Church of Hamler. While working, Tony met and saw so many people that it seemed like he knew everyone in Henry County. He always greeted everyone with his big smile. For 18 years he has been a resident of Filling Homes - Supported Living and lived in his own home in Napoleon. Tony was also very active with the Special Olympics where he participated in bowling and several other activities. Tony enjoyed his retirement and spending time at Hope Services, the Senior Center and Soaring Arts as well as other activities. He was also an avid Ohio State fan and he enjoyed watching sports on TV.
Tony was proceeded in death by his parents and his nephew, Eric Major. He is survived by his brothers, Ken (Heidi), Joel (Annette) and Jon (Karen) and his sisters, Judy (Ken) Major, Deb (Ed) Neiling and Carol (Dick) Burk as well as his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, whom he enjoyed spoiling during the holidays. Tony is also survived by his extended family at the Filling Home and Supported Living. They all gave him many years of happiness taking him on adventures and giving him great care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 N. Scott St., Napoleon, from 1-5 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church, 16- OH 18, Hamler, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to The Filling Home, Hope Lutheran Church or Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Tony and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
