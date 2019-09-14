Michaela Jones and James Haugen III were united in marriage July 13, 2019, in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity, Concordia University, Ann Arbor, Mich. by Rev. Philip Penhallegon. Music was provided by Brett Grime, piano; Kristen Hug and Arika Michaelis, soloists.
The bride’s parents are Gary and Debra Jones, New Bavaria. The groom’s parents are Rev. James Jr. and Jennifer Haugen, Strongsville.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory colored Rebecca Ingram A-line dress with a beaded and pearl strap and a lace overlay. Her bouquet consisted of pink and white roses. The colors for the wedding were blush and copper.
Serving as maid of honor were Kristen Michaelis, Cypress, Texas, and Amber Robison, Austin, Texas. Bridesmaids were: Cheyenne Jones, Kettering; Adele Werner, Munising, Mich.; Rebecca Johnstone, Warren, Mich.; Rachel Kramer, Dayton; Serenity Ault, Greensboro, N.C.; and Tyja Jones, Holgate. Flower girl was Ruth Haugen, Seymour, Ind.
Best man was Noah Haugen, Strongsville. Groomsmen were: Caleb Haugen, Strongsville; Adam Haugen, Strongsville; Jarid Jones, New Bavaria, Joel Werner, Munising, Mich.; Matthew Korte, Saginaw, Mich.; Brandon Bettcher, Macomb, Mich.; and Andrew Ripke, Napoleon.
A reception followed at VFW Hall, Dearborn, Mich.
The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Holgate High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in inclusive early childhood education from Bowling Green State University in May. She is employed as a first and third grade intervention specialist at Patrick Henry Elementary School. The groom is a 2015 graduate of Strongsville High School. He graduated from Concordia University, Ann Arbor, with a bachelor’s degree in pre-pastoral studies. He is currently in his first year at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, to become a pastor.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Bahamas, the couple resides in Woodburn, Ind.
