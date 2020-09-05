PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Adam Solomon and Brittany Walters were united in marriage Aug. 15, 2020, in Panama City Beach, Fla.
The bride’s parents are Russel and Laura Walters, Defiance; and Jacqueline Bennett, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Allen Solomon, St. Marys; and Kristine Solomon, St. Marys.
Given in marriage by her father, Russel Walters, and brother, Samuel Ewers, the bride wore a beaded and tulle gown and carried a bouquet of white roses, peonies and various eucalyptus leaves. The wedding colors were grey, white and blue.
Serving as bridesmaids were: Megan Stambaugh, Defiance — sister of the bride; Madison Stratton, Defiance — sister of the bride; and Ashley Osborn, Oakwood — friend of the bride.
Serving as groomsmen were: Jason Solomon, St. Marys — brother of the groom; Austin Solomon, Hilliard — brother of the groom; and Kendra Solomon, St. Marys — sister of the groom.
A small reception for 20 guests was held following the ceremony.
The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of Ayersville High School. She is employed in administrative services at Montgomery Cancer Center, Montgomery, Ala.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of St. Marys High School and a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is employed as sports director for WAKA — Alabama News Network.
Following their honeymoon stay in Panama City Beach, Fla., the couple resides in Montgomery, Ala.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.