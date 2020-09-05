M&M Solomon

MR. & MRS. ADAM SOLOMON

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Adam Solomon and Brittany Walters were united in marriage Aug. 15, 2020, in Panama City Beach, Fla.

The bride’s parents are Russel and Laura Walters, Defiance; and Jacqueline Bennett, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Allen Solomon, St. Marys; and Kristine Solomon, St. Marys.

Given in marriage by her father, Russel Walters, and brother, Samuel Ewers, the bride wore a beaded and tulle gown and carried a bouquet of white roses, peonies and various eucalyptus leaves. The wedding colors were grey, white and blue.

Serving as bridesmaids were: Megan Stambaugh, Defiance — sister of the bride; Madison Stratton, Defiance — sister of the bride; and Ashley Osborn, Oakwood — friend of the bride.

Serving as groomsmen were: Jason Solomon, St. Marys — brother of the groom; Austin Solomon, Hilliard — brother of the groom; and Kendra Solomon, St. Marys — sister of the groom.

A small reception for 20 guests was held following the ceremony.

The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of Ayersville High School. She is employed in administrative services at Montgomery Cancer Center, Montgomery, Ala.

The groom is a 2004 graduate of St. Marys High School and a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is employed as sports director for WAKA — Alabama News Network.

Following their honeymoon stay in Panama City Beach, Fla., the couple resides in Montgomery, Ala.

