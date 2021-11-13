Wedding: Tressler-Miller

MAUI, HAWAII — Simon Miller and Kylee Tressler, of Ottawa, were united in marriage on August 2, 2021, at the Royal Lahaina Resort in Maui, Hawaii, with Fred Torres as the officiant.
The bride’s parents are Frank and Wende Tressler Jr., Defiance. The groom’s parents are Martin and Nancy Miller, Defiance.
The bride is a 2016 graduate of Ayersville High School and received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in computer science from Ohio Northern University in 2021. She is employed as a project engineer at Marathon Petroleum Company in Findlay.
The groom is a 2016 graduate of Ayersville High School and received his bachelor’s degree in applied science from Miami University in 2021. He is employed as a manufacturing engineer at Insource Technologies in Paulding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.