Wedding: Tressler-Miller

MR. & MRS. SIMON MILLER

 PhotoHawaii

MAUI, HAWAII — Simon Miller and Kylee Tressler, of Ottawa, were united in marriage on August 2, 2021, at the Royal Lahaina Resort in Maui, Hawaii, with Fred Torres as the officiant.

The bride’s parents are Frank and Wende Tressler Jr., Defiance. The groom’s parents are Martin and Nancy Miller, Defiance.

The bride is a 2016 graduate of Ayersville High School and received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in computer science from Ohio Northern University in 2021. She is employed as a project engineer at Marathon Petroleum Company in Findlay.

The groom is a 2016 graduate of Ayersville High School and received his bachelor’s degree in applied science from Miami University in 2021. He is employed as a manufacturing engineer at Insource Technologies in Paulding.

