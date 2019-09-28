LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — Suzanne M. Smith and Mark C. Lance were united in marriage Aug. 31, 2019, in the Fireplace Room at Lake Barrington Shores, by the Rev. Nick Paulo, uncle of the groom. Music was provided by the Artistring Quartert.
The brides’ parents are Donald and Rebekah Smith, Antwerp, and Dee Reinhart, Nokomis, Fla. The groom’s parents are George and Christine Lance, Mesa, Ariz.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a strapless, beaded and jeweled white gown. Her bouquet was oak leaf hydrangeas designed by her father. The wedding had an elegant rustic theme.
Serving as maid of honor was Jaimie Rhoades, friend of the bride, Antwerp. Bridesmaids were: Sera Zipfel, sister of the bride, Hicksville; Jessica Lance, sister of the groom, Mesa, Ariz.; and Stacy Smith, cousin of the bride, Antwerp.
Best man was George Lance, father of the groom. Groomsmen were: Jeremy Smith, cousin of the bride, Antwerp; cousins of the groom, Nick and Matthew Paulo, Palm Beach, Fla., and Connor Kenyon, Chicago.
Ushers were Joshua Zipfel, brother-in-law of the bride, Hicksville; and uncles of the groom, Michael Paulo and Chris Verges, both from Chicago.
Flower girl was Quinn Vertucci and ring bearer was Griffin Vertucci, both from Chicago.
The ceremony included opening remarks, scriptural readings by Jessica Lance, tree planting, request of love and support, exchange of vows and rings and presentation of the bride and groom.
After the ceremony, pontoon rides were offered on the lake and cocktail hour before the reception was held in the Ball Room with a buffet style dinner and dance.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Antwerp High School and Indiana University. She is currently a business relationship manager with Wells Fargo. The groom is a graduate of Lake Park High School, Roselle, Ill., and is employed by Cheetah Solar.
A honeymoon is planned later this year to Thailand. The newlyweds reside in Mesa, Ariz.
