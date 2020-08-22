M&M Sierra

MR. & MRS. GARRETT SIERRA

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. — Garrett Sierra and Ireland Hoffman were united in marriage July 7, 2020, at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park.

The bride’s parents are Jacob and Terri Schlegel, Defiance, and Marc Hoffman (deceased). The groom’s parents are Hodge and Chris Sierra, Defiance, and Kenny and Kim Rangel, Defiance.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2020 graduate of Ohio Northern University. She is employed at Cardinal Health.

The groom is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of Defiance College. He is employed at Blendon Gardens.

The couple resides in Plain City.

