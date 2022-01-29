FINCASTLE, Va. — Derek Shultz and Jessica Heitman, of Lexington, N.C., were united in marriage on Oct. 1, 2021, at The Kyle House in Fincastle, Va.
The bride’s parents are James and Melisa Heitman, Malinta. The groom’s parents are John and Laurel Shultz, Export, Pa.
The bride, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, earned her engineering degree from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree in business from the University of Findlay. She is employed as a senior project engineer for Ulliman Schutte Construction.
The groom is a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and earned his engineering degree from the University of Dayton. He is employed as a senior field engineer for Ulliman Schutte Construction.
The bride wore a lace covered v-neck sheath with illusion back and cathedral train. Matron of honor was Sherri Leonard, with Jericha Benavidas and Cortney Lockhart serving as bridesmaids. Best man was Kyle Passante, with Tayler Vickery and Tyler Vickery serving as groomsmen. Wedding colors were maroon, pink and silver.
Following a honeymoon trip to Hawaii in January, the couple resides in Lexington, N.C.
