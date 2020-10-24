XENIA — Natasha Nowicki and Alexander Ratay were married Oct. 3, 2020, in Xenia, with the groom’s stepfather, Minister Robert Liput, officiating.
The bride wore a 1993 vintage laced and beaded brocade gown, made by her maternal grandmother, Betty Brewer, for her sister, Julie. Along with her bouquet of fall colors, she carried a family heirloom Bible, first carried by her grandmother in 1955. A photo of her nephew, Jonathon Smith, was tucked inside the Bible, since he was unable to attend due to military commitments.
The bride's parents are Kimberly and Howard Mains, Defiance. The groom's parents are David and Ellen Ratay of Jamestown, and Robert and Melissa Liput, Kettering.
The matron of honor was Julie Cotoio; the bridesmaids were Jocelyn Ratay, Emily Liput and Jadeyn Smith. The best man was David Ratay; and the groomsmen were Ron Hughes, Nico Schrenk and Jason Couch. Jennifer and Ron Hughes, the groom's aunt and uncle, were instrumental in decorating and attending to the reception at Gilbert's Party Barn, in Xenia.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Defiance High School and is employed by Frito Lay. The groom is a 2010 graduate of Fairmont High School, Kettering, and is employed by Synchrony Bank.
Following a honeymoon to Ravenwood Castle in the Hocking Hills area, the couple resides in Kettering.
