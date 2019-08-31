Kelsey Bryant and Dalton Mann were united in marriage on Aug. 17, 2019, in Bronson Park, Defiance, by Rev. Isaac C. Shelton, the bride’s grandfather. Music was provided by MTZ Music Production.
The bride’s parents are Gannon and Gina Bryant, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Robert and Rhonda Mann, Dennison.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an allover tulle dress with chapel train, floral embroidery and wispy appliques on the v-neck bodice with a crystal sash at the waist. The color theme for the wedding was slate blue and blush pink.
Serving as maid of honor was Brittany Mills, Defiance. Matron of honor was Kristie DeSota, Defiance. Brides maids were: Patricia Short, Defiance; Lindsay Mann, Dennison; and Alli Frank, Defiance. Flower girls were: Mackenzie DeSota, Defiance; Giselle Short, Defiance; and Lilly Mann, New Philadelphia.
Best man was Turner Warncke, Defiance. Groomsmen were: Levi Baker, Dennison; Tevor Warncke, Defiance; Justin DeSota, Defiance; and Zach Helland, Defiance. Ring bearer was Benjamin DeSota, Defiance.
A reception followed at the Defiance Eagles club room.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Ayersville High School and Four County Career Center. She is employed at Family Farm & Home. The groom is a 2013 graduate of Claymont High School and Buckeye Career Center, New Philadelphia, and served in the U.S. Army from 2013-17. He is employed by Zachrich Trucking Company.
Following a honeymoon trip to the upper peninsula of Michigan, the couple will reside in Defiance.
