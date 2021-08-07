CHINA SPRING, Texas — Lindsay Gasche and Gabe Ornelas of Waco, Texas, were united in marriage June 19, 2021, at Fossil Creek Retreat in China Spring, Texas.
The bride’s parents are Nancy (Giffey) and Dennis Tonjes, Napoleon. The groom’s parents are Ben and Maria Ornelas, Austin, Texas.
The bride was given in marriage by her stepfather Denny Tonjes and grandfather Ned Giffey. Officiating the wedding was Ashley Bearden, friend of the couple.
The bride wore a Stella York ballgown silhouette featuring a modern empire waist and open, square back.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was Emily Gasche, Napoleon, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were: Laura Ornelas, Chapel Hill, N.C., sister of the groom; Rebecca Barak, Painesville, Ohio, friend of the bride; Caitlyn Scafaria, Lakewood, Ohio, friend of the bride; and Darla McPherson, Belton, Texas, friend of the bride.
Serving as best man was Troy Miller, Austin, Texas, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were: Laurence Caldwell, Georgetown, Texas, friend of the groom; Adam Stempel, New Braunfels, Texas, friend of the groom; Robert Morton, Round Rock, Texas, friend of the groom; and Josh Martinez, Sugarland, Texas, cousin of the groom.
Flower girls were: Kylie Meyer, Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Cailiegh Caldwell, Georgetown, Texas. Ring bearers were: Evan Meyer, Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Logan Miller, Austin, Texas.
A reception followed the wedding ceremony, also at Fossil Creek Retreat, China Springs, Texas.
The bride is a 2009 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 2014 graduate of Ohio University. She is employed as a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Waco, Texas.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Anderson High School, Austin, Texas. He is also a culinary school graduate and a drafting and design graduate of ITT Tech. He is employed as a chef at Secret Chef and Top Golf, both in Waco, Texas.
The couple resides in Waco, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.