HOOD RIVER, ORE. — Jacob Novick and Kaci Bassett of Gig Harbor, Wash., were united in marriage on June 24, 2021, at The Griffin House on the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River, Ore.
The brides’ parents are Rex and Roxanne Bassett, Mark Center, and Andrew and Sharon DeLong, Antwerp. The groom’s parents are Steve and Tammy Norman, Malott, Wash., and Randy Novick, Klamath, Ore.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was Lindsey Profera, sister of the bride. Attendants were: Megan Shimko, Britney Barr, Shelby Ford and Alicia Planincic, friends of the bride.
Serving as best man was Jesse White. Groomsmen were: Grant Meyer, Drew Petersen, Justin Kluk and Rob Hanna, friends of the groom.
The bride attended Fairview High School and received her bachelor’s degree in middle school education from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and her master’s degree from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C. She is employed at Central Kitsap Middle School in Silverdale, Wash.
The groom attended Okanogan High School and received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii. Major Jake Novick is an Air Force pilot flying C-17s for the United State Air Force, stationed at Lewis-McChord Air Force base in Tacoma, Wash.
The couple currently reside in Gig Harbor, Wash.
