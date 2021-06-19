MIAMISBURG — Eric Nafziger and Chelsea Devine, of New Carlisle, were united in marriage May 15, 2021, at Canopy Creek Farm, Miamisburg, with David Hausch officiating.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Gary “Jiggs” Devine. The bride wore and ivory gown with an overlay of lace flowers. The gown featured cap sleeves, buttons up the back and a train. She carried a spring-inspired bouquet with yellow roses, gerber daisies and calla lillies. The wedding colors were marine blue and canary yellow.
The bride’s parents are Gary “Jiggs” and Cheryl Devine, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Judith Preston, Bryan, and Dwight and Karen Nafziger, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Serving as matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Jory Roz, Raleigh, N.C. Bridesmaids were Maureen Killion, Defiance; Tela Williams, Cincinnati; April Hannah, Erie, Pa.; Kelsey Hart, Cincinnati; and Elle Nafziger, Dayton.
Serving as best men were the groom’s brothers: Grant Nafziger, Dayton; and Miles Nafziger, Pittsburgh, Pa. Groomsmen were: Matt Hoover, Erie, Pa.; Cory Shy, Cleveland; Bruce Hordusky, Erie, Pa.; and Nick Burkholder, Erie, Pa.
The bride is a 2005 graduate of Defiance High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bluffton University in 2009 and her master’s from the University of Cincinnati in 2011. She is employed as a mental health therapist, LISW.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Stryker High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in 2018. He is employed as a mechanical engineer.
A reception for 100 guests followed the ceremony at Canopy Creek Farm, Miamisburg. Music was provided by Absolute DJs.
Following a honeymoon to Savannah, Ga., the newlyweds reside in New Carlisle.
