Ryan Beightol and Amanda Furnas, of Nashville, Tenn., were united in marriage Aug. 22, 2020, at St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, with Pastor James Brehler officiating.
The bride wore a champagne ivory gown with lace applique. The wedding color scheme was blush pink and steel blue.
The brides parents are Paul (Craig) and Jan Furnas, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Jennifer and Alan Beightol, Covina, Calif.
The bride-elect is a 2003 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2007 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed as assistant director of finance at the Omni Nashville Hotel.
The groom is a 2002 graduate of Covina High School. He is employed as director of housekeeping for the Joseph Hotel in Nashville.
The newlyweds reside in Nashville.
