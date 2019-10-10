NAPOLEON — Jennifer Rodriguez and Alex Leddy, Wasilla, Alaska, were united in marriage Aug. 18, 2019, in The Armory, Napoleon, by Tyler Gill. Music was provided by Magic Moment.
The bride’s parents are Shelley Detwiler, Defiance, and Roy Rodriguez Jr., Defiance. The groom’s parents are Patti Taylor, Anchorage, Alaska, and Kevin Leddy, Anchorage.
Given in marriage by her father and her grandfahter, Dexter Benecke, the bride wore a vintage rose colored ball gown featuring beaded lace appliques that began on the strapless bodice and cascaded onto the floaty tulle skirt. A beaded hemline finished the dress with soft sparkle. Her bouquet was lighted with soft twinkle light and was a mixture of soft pink, blush and ivory roses with cascading ivy accented with pearls, beads and petite navy flowers.
Serving as maid of honor was Vesna Markovic, friend of the bride, Toledo. Bridesmaids were: Brittany Mueller, cousin of the bride, Defiance; Jessica Rodriguez, sister of the bride, Defiance; and Jasmine Rodriguea, sister of the bride, Defiance.
Best man was Kyle Leddy, brother of the groom, Anchorage. Groomsmen were: Joshua Kelley, friend of the groom, Anchorage; and Craig Palmer, friend of the groom, Anchorage.
The reception was held at The Armory in Napoleon with music by Magic Moment.
The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School, a 2013 graduate of the University of Toledo and a 2014 graduate of the State of Alaska Correctional Officer Academy. She is employed by the state of Alaska Department of Corrections. The groom is a 2007 graduate of West Anchorage High School and a 2019 graduate of the State of Alaska Correctional Officer Academy. Alex is employed by the State of Alaska Department of Corrections.
The couple celebrated the occasion with a honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.