DAYTON — Kate Tracey and Joe Keller were united in marriage Nov. 2, 2019, in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at the University of Dayton by Father Jim Fitz.
The bride’s parents are Jerry and Maureen Tracey, Cincinnati. The groom’s parents are Mark and Sandy Keller, Bryan.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
The bride wore a V-neck A-line gown with lace Swiss dot tulle by Lillian West. Her bouquet consisted of greenery with hints of blue thistle and baby’s breath.
The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of Purcell Marian High School, Cincinnati, and a 2010 graduate of the University of Dayton. She is employed as a financial analyst at McGohan Brabender, Dayton.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Bryan High School and received his MBA in 2011 from the University of Dayton. He is employed as comptroller at BWI Group, Dayton.
Following a honeymoon trip to Hawaii, the couple resides in Dayton.
