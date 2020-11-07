NAPOLEON — Preston Carmen and Mallory Hugg were united in marriage Aug. 15, 2020, at Shadybrook Acres, Napoleon, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating.
The bride’s parents are Kyle and Jodi Hugg, Sherwood. The groom’s parents are Shane and Brandy Horne, Custar, and Jason and Golden Carmen, Bowling Green.
Among the guests were grandparents of the couple, Ted and Pat Carmen and Lois Symington.
Due to the pandemic, the couple will honeymoon at a later date and reside in Bowling Green.
