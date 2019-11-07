BRYAN — Kristen Kurivial and Derek Hug were united in marriage July 20, 2019, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, by Father Charles Ritter. Music was provided by friends of the bride.
The bride’s parents are Mike and Carol Kurivial, Bryan. The groom’s parents are Dennis and Susan Hug, Bryan.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Serving as maid of honor was Katie Kurivial, Toledo. Man of honor was Kyle Kurivial, Sylvania.
Best men were Jason Hug, Amberg, Germany; and Adam Hug, West Point, N.Y. Friends of the groom served as ushers.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Williams County Veterans Memorial building.
The bride-elect attended Bryan High School from 2005-08 and graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy in 2009. She attended The Ohio State University, graduating in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance. She is the co-founder of Luminous Ministries.
The groom graduated from Bryan High School in 2012 and earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Heidelberg University in 2016. He is currently pursuing his master’s in occupational health and safety at the University of Toledo. He is employed as program manager, supply quality at Balchem Ingredient Solutions.
