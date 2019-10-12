BRYAN — Megan Puehler and Conrad Hausch were united in marriage Sept. 21, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier, by Rev. David Tilly.
The brides’ parents are Howard and the late Vicki Puehler, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Dave and Teresa Hausch, West Unity.
The bride wore a Sophia Tolli sweetheart tulle ivory wedding gown with chapel train. The wedding color scheme was navy and burgundy with blush and ivory.
Serving as matron of honor was Trilby Wolff, Defiance, currently living in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Bridesmaids were: Melanie Puehler, Cleveland; Suzanna Hausch, West Unity, and Katie Shaffer, Defiance. Junior bridesmaids were: Sadie Hausch, Archbold; and Natalie Whitacre, Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Best man was Isaac Benner, Stryker. Groomsmen were: David Hausch Jr., Archbold; Jacob Hausch, Bryan; Colin Blosser, Kansas City, Mo.
Flower girl was Lilly Whitacre, Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and ring bearer was Evan Whitacre, Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held in the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building, Montpelier.
The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Tinora High School, a 2014 graduate of Defiance College with a degree in communications, and a 2016 graduate of Defiance College with a master’s in business administration. She is employed as the interim executive director of the Williams County Economic Development.
The groom is a 2014 graduate of Stryker High School. He earned his associate degree in accounting in 2017 from Northwest State Community College and his bachelor’s in accounting from Defiance College in 2018. He is presently pursuing his MBA at Defiance College. He is employed as a cost accountant at Johns Manville in Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.