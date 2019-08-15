Wedding: Frey

HASTINGS, Neb. — Rikki Lay and James Frey were united in marriage on June 8, 2019, at the Burington Depot, Hastings, by Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett. Music was performed by Brass Quintet.
The bride’s parents are Pamela Lay of Hastings and Gregg Lay of Hastings. The groom’s parents are James and Leslie Frey, Defiance.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a crystal beaded lace appliques on ivory tulle bridal ball gown.
Ushers were Cody Lay, Columbus, Neb., brother of the bride, and Chad Lay, Lincoln, Neb., cousin of the bride.
Flower girl was Madelynn Mueller, Minot, N.D., cousin of the bride.
Ring bearer as Gavin Lay, Columbus, Neb., nephew of the bride.
A reception followed at The Lark, Hastings, Neb.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Hastings High School and received her bachelor of science degree in biology in 2012 from the University of Toledo. She received her doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Toledo in 2015. She is employed by Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln, Neb.
The groom is a 2008 graduate of Defiance High School and received a Judith Herb College of Education Health Science and Human Service degree in exercise science from the University of Toledo in 2012. He received his doctor of physical therapy from the University of Toledo in 2015. He is employed at Good Samaritan Society, Syracuse, Neb.
The couple will honeymoon in Reykjavik, Iceland, in September. They reside in Lincoln, Neb.
