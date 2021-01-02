SHERWOOD — Kelli Etchison of Defiance was united in marriage to Jeremy Johnson of Paulding, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sherwood, with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, David Etchison. The bride wore a champagne color, princess style ball gown with a train. It had a sweetheart neckline with sheer illusion overlay. She carried a bouquet of red and cream pig suede roses made by her mother, Bonnie Etchison. The wedding colors were red, black and white.
The brides parents, David and Bonnie Etchison reside in Defiance. The grooms parents are Bill and Angie Johnson of Paulding.
Matron of honor was Jammi Jesse. Bridesmaids were Lindsey Smith and Hope Hornish.
Serving as best man was Chad Hildebrandt. Groomsmen were Austin Fischer and Adam Lenz.
Ring security was handled by Preston Johnson, son of the couple.
Ushers were Corey Adkins and Ethan Letso. Colt and Tate Etchison were the guest book attendants.
A reception was held at the Eagles in Paulding.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Tinora High School and Four County Career Center. She is a licensed cosmetologist. She is also employed at R&B Fabrication. The groom is a graduate of Paulding High School. He is employed by the village of Paulding.
The couple resides in Paulding.
