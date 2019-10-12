Lindsay Froelich and James Estle were united in marriage Oct. 5, 2019, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, by Father Eric Mueller. Music was provided by Dave Moninger and Thom Singer.
The bride’s parents are Mark and Lisa Froelich, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Jim Estle, Defiance, and Cynthia Baker, Coldwater, Mich.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a detailed strapless mermaid gown. Her bouquet consisted of burgundy and blush roses with berries and greenery.
Serving as maid of honor was Lea Froelich, Bowling Green, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were: Ashley Plata, Archbold; Samantha Murray, South Bend, Ind.; Katherine Liming, Columbus; Maddie Glassford, Defiance, and Brooke Leskow, Bowling Green.
Best man was Tyson Estle, Defiance. Groomsmen were: Kyle Nussbaum, Fort Wayne; Brandon Nussbaum, Napoleon; Troy Nussbaum, Defiance; Ron Hammersmith Defiance; and Joe Keween, Findlay.
Flower girl was Maecy Baker. Ring bearers were: William Baker, Tegan Plata and Rowen Nussbaum.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Knights of Columbus hall, Defiance. Music was provided by Todd Miller.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Defiance High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wright State University in 2017 and her master’s in counselor education from the University of Toledo in 2019. She is employed as a school counselor at Fairview Elementary School. The groom is a 2013 graduate of Defiance High School. He is self-employed.
The couple plans a honeymoon to the southern Caribbean. They will reside in Paulding.
