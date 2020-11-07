GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Joy Devine and Ian Roz, of Raleigh, N.C., were united in marriage Oct. 3, 2020, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., with Eric Nafziger officiating.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Gary “Jiggs” Devine. The bride wore a gown of white lace with an open back and subtle train. She carried a fall- themed bouquet. The wedding colors were steel blue with burgundy and orange floral accents.
The bride’s parents are Gary “Jiggs” and Cheryl Devine, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Thomas and Allison Roz, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
Serving as maid of honor was Chelsea Devine, New Carlisle, Ohio. Bridesmaid was Katy Roz, Concord, N.C. Ring bearer was Asstro Roz, Raleigh, N.C. Serving as best man was Dylan Roz, Concord, N.C. A reception for 38 guests was held following the ceremony at Gatlinburg Splash and livestreamed via Zoom.
The bride-elect holds a BBA in hospitality management and business management from Northwood University. She is a licensed North Carolina real estate broker.
The groom earned his BS in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University. He is employed as a sales and design consultant.
The newlyweds reside in Raleigh, N.C.
