Wesley Detter and Evelyn Gustwiler, of Columbus, were united in marriage Nov. 7, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Dave Taylor officiating.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Dave Moninger and Jon Detter.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Lee Gustwiller. The bride wore a white silk gown by Romona Keveza and carried a bouquet of white roses. The wedding colors were white and gold.
The bride’s parents are Lee and Tina Gustwiller, Holgate. The groom’s parents are Dan and Susan Detter, Defiance.
Serving as maid of honor was Danielle Like, Toledo. Bridesmaids were: Kirsten Hoffman, New Bavaria; Connor Abel, Columbus; Emma Glaze, Columbus; Allison Underwood, Beavercreek; Kristina Detter, Defiance; Autumn Rosselit, Ottawa and Allison Alexander, Napoleon.
Flower girls were Briella Detter, Defiance, and Evelyn Gilgenbach, New Bavaria. Ring attendant was Isabella Detter, Defiance.
Serving as best man was Nick Detter, Defiance. Groomsmen were: Clint Ratermann, Chicago; Mitch Herron, Cleveland; Michael Teater, Blacksburg, Va.; Chris Underwood, Beavercreek; Brandon Gustwiller, Okemos, Mich.; Levi Gustwiller, Holgate; and Louis Gustwiller, Holgate.
Ushers were: Trey Guilliam, Charlotte, N.C.; Joe Keween, Defiance; Will Batt, Columbus; and Michael Menendez, Defiance.
A reception for 300 guests was held at the Knights of Columbus hall, Defiance. Decorative Sounds, Toledo, provided music for the reception.
The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Holgate High School and a 2019 graduate of Ohio University. She is employed as lead graphic designer for Homestead Companies, Columbus.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of The Ohio State University. He is employed as a teacher at Olentangy Berlin High School, Columbus.
Following the reception, the couple enjoyed a weekend getaway at Gervasi Vineyards, Canton. They plan to take a honeymoon trip to Hawaii in 2021.
The newlyweds reside in Columbus.
