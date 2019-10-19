PERRYSBURG — Chelsea Deniston and Kyle Clay were united in marriage Sept. 7, 2019, in the Hilton Garden Inn, Perrysburg, by James Clay, father of the groom.
The bride’s parents are Randy and Kris Deniston, Defiance. The groom’s parents are James and Debra Clay, Dundee, Mich.
The bride’s gown was ivory modern lace with a long train and veil. The color theme for the ceremony was rose gold and navy blue.
Serving as matron of honor was Claudia Tippy, Augsburg, Germany, friend of the bride. Maid of honor was Gabriela Demland, Toledo, friend of the bride. Serving as bridesmaids were friends, Lauren Lingohr, Toledo; Kareigh Newmister, Toledo; Sam Staten, Akron; Lynsey Furuta, Cleveland; Kasey Hehl, Toledo; and the groom’s niece, Randee Clay.
Best man was Victor Guitron, Ottawa, friend; best woman was best friend Whitney Vechery, Louisville, Ky. Groomsmen were friends: Josh Connor, Cotati, Calif.; Andrew Ferguson, Dundee, Ohio; Brett Maag, Toledo; Jeremy Ninke, Sandusky; Adam Hermiller, Miller City; and Brian Kramer, Toledo.
Ushers were: Owen Yoder, Charlotte, N.C., cousin of the bride; and nephews of the groom: James Gobbel, Jack Gobbel and Keaton Clay, all of Dundee.
Following the ceremony, the reception was held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Perrysburg.
The bride-elect is a Tinora High School graduate and earned her doctorate in occupational therapy from the University of Toledo. She is employed by ProMedica and Encompass Care Therapy, Toledo. The groom is a graduate of Dundee High School and earned his communications degree from the University of Toledo. He is employed by the Port of Monroe, Monroe, Mich.
The couple’s honeymoon plans are to visit Europe, including London, Barcelona and Mallorca.
