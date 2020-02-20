Packing an emergency kit before your wedding can help tend to mishaps during the big event. With proper planning, you can alleviate the worry of torn clothing, makeup disasters and even hunger pangs from getting in your way.
Whether your wedding is local or away from home at a luxurious location, keep these crucial items nearby. That way you’re not stuck in a state of panic when you should be focused on celebrating the next stage of your life.
Sewing Kit
A simple kit can be a lifesaver during a wardrobe emergency. Bring along an assortment of needles, different colored threads, scissors, hem thread and safety pins. Learn to master these tools in case of a disaster like an ill-fitting dress or accidental tears. When you’re prepared for small problems to arise during your wedding day, knowing the solution can make them much less stressful.
Touch-Up Supplies
Since you will likely be dressed and prepared for your wedding long before you say your vows, it’s important to keep beauty supplies accessible. Here are some items you should consider.
Makeup: Mascara, foundation and lipstick are infamous for smudging or running. Especially if you will be outdoors for pictures, the need for a touch up may be crucial when a photo opportunity arises.
Hair accessories: You also should be prepared to address messy hair situations. Keep items like bobby pins, hairspray and a brush in the dressing area to touch up your hairdo before walking down the aisle.
Perfume and deodorant: Assume that you will sweat during photographs in your wedding dress. Ensure you smell as good as you look by keeping these important toiletries nearby.
Snacks and Water
With all the nerves and excitement you will experience during the buildup to your wedding, it’s easy to forget basic needs like nourishing yourself. Of course, you don’t want to have a generous meal before your catered meal at the reception, but you should plan to bring along healthy snacks like granola bars, nuts and protein bars.
Keeping yourself nourished and hydrated throughout the day will ensure you feel your best when it’s time to walk down the aisle in front of your closest family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.