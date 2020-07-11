POWELL — Blake Biederstedt and Julie Ely were united in marriage April 4, 2020, at the Scioto Reserve Country Club by Pastor Kyle Young.
The bride’s parents are Victor and Susan Ely, Dublin. The groom’s parents are Edward and Tiffany Biederstedt, Napoleon.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore and A-line style ivory gown with a train and sweetheart neckline covered in lace. The bouquet consisted of a mixture of white flowers and greenery. The wedding colors were navy, white and sage.
Serving as maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Stephanie Ely, Dublin. Bridesmaids were: Alexandria Biederstedt, Napoleon; Olivia Ramsay, Ann Arbor; Alyssa Dewitte, Beach Grove, Ind.; Chelsea Tiley, Brookeville; Kendra Wilk, Dublin; Caroline Simms, Columbus; and Kayleigh Dountz, Upper Arlington. Due to COVI-19 restrictions, only the bride’s sister, Stephanie Ely, and the groom’s sister, Alexandria Biederstedt, were able to attend the ceremony. The entire wedding party will join together next year of an anniversary reception gathering.
Serving as best man was Daniel Gerken, Napoleon. Groomsmen were Alex Van De Bussche, Hamler; Caberon Gebers, Hamler; Alec Cielinski, Bedford, Mich.; Allan Loeffler, Cincinnati; Luke Bobby, Dublin; Glen Gnadinger, Dublin; and Zachary Plotts, Deshler.
The reception has been postponed to March 27, 2021, at Scioto Reserve Country Club.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Worthington Christian High School and a 2016 graduate of Anderson University. She is employed as a second grade teacher at Monterey Elementary School in Grove City.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is employed as a new model engineer at Honda in Marysville.
The couple’s honeymoon to Barbados was rescheduled to the summer of 2021. The couple resides in Dublin.
