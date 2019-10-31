GRAND RAPIDS — Regina Arthur and Christopher Taylor were united in marriage Oct. 19, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids, with Rev. Dwayne Beggs officiating. Music was provided by Aaron Hertzfeld.
The bride’s parents are Richard and Doreen Ardner, Tiffin, and Alan Arthur, Bucyrus. The groom’s parents are Kerry Taylor (dec.), Chuck and Tina Thomas, Grand Rapids, stood in as groom’s parents.
The bride’s gown was a simple white gown with sparkling keyhole top. Her bouquet consisted of sunflowers, fresh lavender, burlap and lace. The wedding theme was sunflower, burlap, lace and lavender, with silver and lavender as the colors.
Serving as matron of honor was Tina Thomas, Grand Rapids. Best man was Chuck Thomas, Grand Rapids. The bride’s sons, Jayden and Weston Lucal, served as ring bearers.
Following the intimate ceremony, a reception for 60 guests was held at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids.
The bride-elect is a 2004 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and is employed at A Renewed Mind, Napoleon. The groom is a 2001 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and is employed at Nilsson’s Landscaping, Waterville.
